Sanders projected winner of Nevada Democratic caucuses

Saturday, February 22, 2020 Carol Robidoux Politics 0
Bernie Sanders, left, and Donald Trump, prevailed in New Hampshire look like the candidates to be elevated by Nevada’s caucuses.

According to NBC News, Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada Democratic caucuses.

A win in Nevada could give Sanders momentum heading into next Saturday’s primary in South Carolina, where polls show him running a close second to Joe Biden.

Sanders has also been campaigning hard in California, the state that offers the largest prize on Super Tuesday, March 3.

NBC reports at this time it’s too early to call a second-place finisher.

Meanwhile, President Trump was well ahead of Bill Weld with Republicans.

