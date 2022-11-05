SALON 2022 at Kimball Jenkins: A Community Exhibition of Small Works

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CONCORD, NH — Kimball Jenkins will host the second annual open-format SALON exhibition aimed at highlighting intersections of New Hampshire’s diverse and rich artistic community.

Hung floor-to-ceiling, salon-style, Kimball Jenkins encourages experimental and off-beat work to be displayed. With more than 150 artists participating from 64 towns and cities, all works are under 10 x 10 inches, with an array of 2D and 3D submissions. The exhibition leads viewers through the landscape of art-making in the region from poetry to welding, photography, painting, printmaking, sculpture and more.

SALON celebrates the variety of makers in New Hampshire from professional to small-scale entrepreneurs to hobbyists. All 386 works of art will be arranged by guest curators, Mike Howat and Fallon Rae in the Carolyn Jenkins Gallery.

The exhibition this year will run from November 6, 2022, through December 17, 2022, allowing artwork to be purchased in time for holiday gift-giving.

Several events are planned including a public reception on November 19, 2022, from 6 -8 p.m. featuring live music. A final holiday sale of artwork will be held December 17, 2022, at Kimball Jenkins, 266 N. Main St. Concord, NH, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

In addition to the main gallery, young people and teachers from local schools have been encouraged to participate. A special youth gallery will allow for a community display of creative talent with opportunities for youth to attend the reception and meet with the curators.

A complementary second exhibition, Concordia, will be held in the Jill C. Wilson Gallery, curated by guest gallerist Katzman Contemporary Projects from Dover. The show will feature contemporary artists from New Hampshire in the Victorian 1882 mansion. Artists in the Mansion will include Lauren Karjala, Jessica Parker Foley, Michael Andrew Phillips, Trevor Toney and Kevin Xiques with extra special art installation from KJ Collab, including our awesome interns’ work throughout the summer with mobile murals!

Kimball Jenkins is a nonprofit community cultural center amplifying diverse perspectives and traditionally marginalized voices through the arts and history. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Kimball Jenkins’ mission is to cultivate creativity, make arts education accessible, and honor historic preservation. Kimball Jenkins offers year-round educational programming and community events on a historic estate in downtown Concord.