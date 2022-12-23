Salem rallies to top Manchester, 6-5, in wild OT thriller

MANCHESTER, NH — Sophomore Max Condon scored with 1:28 to play in overtime, lifting Salem past Manchester, 6-5, in an early season showdown of teams with post-season aspirations.

Condon’s ended the wild contest with a power-play goal off a feed from Jake Barton. Seconds earlier, Salem’s man advantage became a 5-on-3 1/2, when Manchester’s Jake Lessard shattered his stick and couldn’t get to the bench.

Condon not only netted the game-winner, he forced overtime with a goal with 1:09 remaining in regulation, as the Blue Devils (3-0-0) rallied from a 5-3 deficit.

Junior defenseman Brian Baumgartner had a hat trick to lead Manchester (2-1-0), with two of his goals coming in a frantic third period, which saw multiple momentum swings.

Baumgartner netted his second goal 2:15 into the period, jamming in the rebound of a blast by Mack Tripp, giving the Kings a 3-2 lead. But just 20 seconds later, Salem’s Barton stole the puck in the Manchester end, walked in alone and beat Kings’ goalie Landon Wilson (30 saves) to the stick side to tie the game.

“We need to be more disciplined,” said Manchester Coach Jeremy Baker. “We’ve been talking about puck management. Too many times we’re turning the puck over at our own blue line, instead of chipping it out. And at their blue line we’re doingthe same thing.”

Manchester’s power play, which had struggled mightily much of the game, finally caught fire in the third period. The Kings took full advantage of a 5-on-3, thanks to consecutive penalties to the Devils’ Gavin Doughty (tripping) and Jack Maletta (elbowing). Baumgartner took a feed from Owen Kelly and capped his hat trick with a nifty shot just under the crossbar to put Manchester back in front, 4-3.

“(Baumgartner’s) got a good shot. That’s nothing new to me. I’ve known him for a long time,” said Baker. “I’d like to see him shoot a little bit lower. He always has a tendency to want to go upstairs, which is fine. But sometimes, you want to keep it low.”

Just 11 seconds later, still enjoying a man advantage, Nic Duclos beat Salem goalie Colby Savageau (26 saves) to make it 5-3 with 9:22 to play in regulation.

Again, Salem answered quickly. This time it was Brennan Chane scoring with 8:53 left to make it a one-goal game.

The Blue Devils pressed the attack, looking for the equalizer. The Kings were back on their heels but Wilson came up big.

Finally, with 1:30 remaining in regulation Salem Coach Mark McGinn called time out and pulled Savageau for an extra skater. The move paid off quickly, when Condon converted a feed from Anthony Crescenza to push the game to overtime.

Both Manchester and Salem have gotten off to fast starts. The Kings won their first two games by a combined score of 15-2. Salem entered the game having not allowed a goal in wins over Londonderry (2-0) and Nashua South-Pelham (6-0). It was clear from the opening puck drop, that both clubs were facing their stiffest test of the young season.

Salem drew first blood on a power play goal by Ethan Ross, 6:38 into the first period. Ross (2 goals, assist) took a lead pass from Art Chase, steaked into the attack zone, cut across into the right circle and snapped a wrister past Wilson.

Penalties have been a problem for Manchester through the first three games. Baker wants to see the Kings maintain their intensity but temper it with mental discipline to stay out of the penalty box as much as possible. Against Salem, Manchester racked up nine penalties (18 minutes) and gave up two power play goals.

Manchester tied the game in the final minute of the period, with Kelley (goal, 3 assists) scoring off a feed from Lukas Tafe.

The Kings grabbed their first lead 3:43 into the second period, when Baumgartner knocking home the rebound of a shot by Kelley.

A mental lapse led to Salem typing the game with just 19.6 seconds to play in the second period. With Manchester on the power play, Condon stole the puck along the boards and led a 2-on-none breakaway. Condon got Wilson to commit, then slid a pass to Ross, who tapped it in the open net.

“It comes down to decision making,” said Baker. “You’re up a goal or two, you don’t need to score again, you need to kill the clock, and there’s a way to do it.”