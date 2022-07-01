Sale shines against Fisher Cats

Thursday, June 30, 2022 Andrew Sylvia News, NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Chris Sale. Promotional photo/Portland Sea Dogs.

PORTLAND, MAINE – The Portland Sea Dogs had plenty of offense on Thursday night but didn’t particularly need it as seven-time Major League All-Star Chris Sale shined in his rehab assignment against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, winning 15-4.

Sale limited the Fisher Cats to just one run off four hits, striking out seven New Hampshire batters what was a four-inning start.

After Sale’s departure, Cam Eden went deep for the ‘Cats in the fifth with a solo homer to narrow Portland’s lead down to 3-2. However, Portland’s bats picked up where Sale’s arm left off, putting runs across the board in each of the remaining innings, including four home runs to counter Eden’s.

Eden had two hits for New Hampshire, while Chris Bec, Rafael Lantigua, John Aiello and Davis Schneider each recorded doubles.

On the mound, New Hampshire sent out seven pitchers after the start  of newcomer Yosver Zuleta didn’t last past the second inning.

New Hampshire (31-41) will try again on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. The Fisher Cats will send Trent Palmer (0-1, 4.50 ERA) against Brett Kennedy (1-3, 4.65 ERA)

