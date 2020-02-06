Saint Anselm women’s basketball win seventh in a row

It’s February 6, 2020. Here is what’s been going on in Saint Anselm College sports.

Women’s Basketball

A trip to Worcester proved fruitful on Wednesday at the Hawks took a 63-54 win over Assumption, giving them their seventh win in a row.

Junior Peyton Steinman (Pittsfield, Mass.) led the way with 31 points, with senior Shannon Ryan (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) adding 12 points and 14 rebounds for her 18th double-double of the season.

Ryan requires only seven additional rebounds to become the third student-athlete in team history to reach 1,000 in her career. She would be the first since Andrea Sunday ’95 to do so. With 1,560 career points, she moves into third place all-time in team history and, defensively, her 182 career blocks place her in a tie for third place in team history.

Saint Anselm kept Assumption to under 30% shooting from the floor on the game. The host Greyhounds won the rebounding battle, 39-to-34, but the poor shooting performance by Assumption was what proved to be the difference-maker.

Saint Anselm improves to 16-4 overall, having won 12 of its 14 conference games to date.

The Hawks host Stonehill this Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

The men also took a win over Assumption on Wednesday, 86-67.

Junior Chris Paul (Highland Mills, N.Y.) had 24 points while Gustav Suhr-Jessen (Virum, Denmark) pitched in 21.

Suhr-Jessen has now posted at least 19 points in three of his last four games against Assumption.

The Hawks thwarted a second-half Assumption rally as after the Greyhounds cut the score to 58-52 with 12:26 left, Saint Anselm opened up a quick 6-0 scoring spurt and finished the contest with 28 of the final 43 points to hold on to a 19-point advantage as time expired.

The Hawks (13-8, 9-5 Northeast-10) host Stonehill (14-8, 10-4 NE10) this Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Senior Amanda Conger (Swanton, Vt.) has been named as one of five nationwide finalists for the Hockey Humanitarian Award.

The award is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.

Conger was nominated in recognition of a selfless act that took place this past summer. Through an internship experience in her home state of Vermont, she met a local man, Cameron Ouellette, who was diagnosed with stage five kidney disease.

After learning of the public appeals for a donor, Conger went through the process of learning if she was a match. Balancing academics and working with the kidney transplant team, it was discovered this past spring that she was a match. The harvesting and transplant procedures took place in early June and, to date, both Conger and Ouellette have been recovering well with no ill effects.

Heading into her senior campaign with the women’s ice hockey team at Saint Anselm, Conger was prevented from lifting anything more than five pounds for a large portion of the summer. She has since fully recovered from the procedure and headed into this past season with no restrictions.

Conger cites the overwhelming support from her teammates, the Hawks coaching staff and, most importantly, her family who supported her decision from start to finish.

On the ice, Conger has responded from the intense medical procedure to skate in 25 games in 2019-20, scoring three goals with 10 assists. For her career, she has played in 109 career contests with 31 goals and 41 assists.

The 2020 recipient will be honored in a ceremony on Friday, April 10 as part of the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in Detroit.