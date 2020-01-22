Saint Anselm women skate to Tuesday draw

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Saint Anselm escaped Sullivan Arena with a point on Tuesday, earning a 1-1 draw against Williams College.

Neither team found the back of the net over the contest’s first 52 minutes, freshman Gabi Montembeault (Glencoe, Ill.) found a power play goal for Williams after the Hawks earned a penalty for too many players on the ice.

Saint Anselm responded two minutes later as senior Kaley Campbell (Colchester, Vt.) equalized off a long-range blast that found its way inside the left post.

The two teams combined for 15 power plays, with Williams outshooting Saint Anselm 36-29, including a 30-9 edge during the first two periods.

Saint Anselm goaltender Kia Castonguay (Ipswich, Mass.) recorded a career-high 35 saves.

Saint Anselm (13-8-2, 11-4-1 New England Women’s Hockey Alliance) returns to action on Friday, traveling to Brown for a 6 p.m. contest.