Saint Anselm poll: New Hampshire voters dislike Democrats, but dislike Republicans more

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A new poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) was released on Tuesday and it has some good news and bad news for New Hampshire Democrats running for Congress. The bad news: New Hampshire voters don’t like them. The good news: New Hampshire voters like Republicans even less.

Just under 70 percent of New Hampshire voters in the study believe that the country remains on the wrong track, with approval ratings for President Joe Biden, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and First District U.S. Representative Chris Pappas and Second District U.S. Representative Annie Kuster remaining under 50 percent.

However, approval ratings for former President Donald Trump and the opponents of Hassan, Pappas and Kuster (Don Bolduc, Karoline Leavitt and Bob Burns) are even lower.

“The bad news for Democratic incumbents is that their standing with voters is weak. The good news for Democratic incumbents is that their Republican challengers are even weaker,” said NHIOP Executive Director Neil Levesque. “As we’ve been noting throughout the year, candidates and campaigns matter, and the tough and experienced Senator Maggie Hassan and Representatives Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster have made good use of the primary election period to shore up their support and define the battleground on which the general election will be fought.”

In the race for governor, incumbent Republican Chris Sununu still holds a 16-point lead (50% – 34%) against Democratic challenger Tom Sherman, with 45 percent of voters still too unfamiliar with Sherman to make an opinion on him.

The survey in full can be found here.