Saint Anselm loses four separate games on Saturday

It’s January 5, 2020. Here’s what happened this weekend in Saint Anselm athletics.

Men’s Basketball

Despite a halftime lead, Saint Anselm fell on Saturday to 23rd ranked Bentley, 76-65.

The Hawks’ lead reached its peak with just over three minutes left in the first half, with Bentley responding with 34 of the game’s next 41 points.

Saint Anselm freshman Tyler Arbuckle (Bristol, Conn.) led all scorers on both sides with 21 points, with junior Chris Paul chipping in 18 points and senior Danny Evans (Leeds, United Kingdom) adding 13 points.

The Hawks (7-5, 3-2 Northeast-10) return to action Wednesday, Jan. 8, hosting Assumption at 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Bentley also beat the Hawks on Saturday on the women’s side, although it was a much closer 71-68 result.

Matching point for point in the third quarter, both teams headed into the fourth stanza tied at 53. The Hawks scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to build a late lead that ultimately couldn’t hold up.

Junior Peyton Steinman (Pittsfield, Mass.) scored 18 points, and Jen Peel (Mansfield, Mass.) add 11.

Saint Anselm (8-3, 4-1 Northeast 10) will face Assumption on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Saint Anselm fell 10-0 to seventh-ranked Princeton on Saturday, their second game against a nationally-ranked opponent.

Junior goaltender Kia Castonguay (Ipswich, Mass.) had a career-high 26 saves in the opening 40 minutes, with freshman Caroline Kukas (North Andover, Mass.) grabbing 31 saves over the rest of the contest as Princeton outshot the Hawks, 67-10.

The Hawks (10-6, 8-3 NEWHA), next faces Franklin Pierce at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

At home, the men fell on Saturday to Anna Maria, 4-2.

Freshman Matt Hayes (Salem, N.H.) responded to Anna Maria’s three opening goals with a shot off the post that needed a review before being put on the board.

Junior John Femia (Canton, Mass.) had the other Saint Anselm goal, the only goal of the third period.

Saint Anselm (7-1-1, 4-2-1 NE-10) returns to the ice against Salem State on Wednesday, Jan. 8