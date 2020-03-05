Saint Anselm heads to NE-10 Basketball Championship

It’s Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Saint Anselm College athletics.

Women’s Lacrosse

In Daytona Beach, the hawks took down Embry-Riddle on the strength of seven goals from sophomore Taylor Cobain (Smithfield, R.I.).

The seven-goal tally marked a career high for Cobain and the fourth-highest single-game total in program history. Three of the seven goals came before the half as the Hawks built from a one-goal lead at the break.

Saint Anselm led the way on shots (33-24), ground balls (27-19) and draw controls (16-13).

Men’s Basketball

The Hawks advance to the Northeast-10 Conference Championship Game after defeating Franklin Pierce on Wednesday, 80-66.

Saint Anselm held a 35-26 lead at the half despite shooting just 34.2% over the opening 20 minutes. The Hawks scored the first seven points of the second half and led by as many 22 points in the home stretch.

Junior Chris Paul (Highland Mills, N.Y.) led with 28 points as Gustav Suhr-Jessen (Virum, Denmark), senior Danny Evans (Leeds, United Kingdom) and freshman Tyler Arbuckle (Bristol, Conn.) also chipped in 15, 12 and 13 points respectively.

Saint Anselm, now 20-8 on the year, will face the University of New Haven on Saturday for the title.

Softball

Mixed results on Wednesday as the Hawks defeated Kentucky Wesleyan, 8-0 and fell to Georgian Court, 3-2.

Senior Morgan Perry (Bethany, Conn.) gave up just one hit for her 24th career shutout. Senior Maggie Murphy (Scarborough, Maine) and junior Bre Klaiber (Ironton, Ohio) pitched in doubles in the win.

In the loss, both teams combined for eight hits as sophomore McKenna Smith (Old Town, Maine) had 10 strikeouts in her second complete game.

The Hawks return to action with two more games on Friday in Auburndale, Fla.