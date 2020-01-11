Saint Anselm grabs overtime hockey victory versus Salem State

It’s January 11, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Saint Anselm sports.

Men’s Hockey

With nine seconds remaining in the overtime period, junior Matt Chisholm (Scituate, Mass.) scored the game-winning goal, giving Saint Anselm a 5-4 victory over Salem State University on Wednesday.

Prior to Chisholm’s goal, the Hawks got goals from sophomore Anthony Iacullo (Barrington, Ill.), Liam O’Sullivan (North Hampton, N.H.), junior Shawn Moors (Pointe Claire, Quebec) and junior John Femia (Canton, Mass.)

In net, Nick Howard (Burlington, Mass.) recorded 28 saves, earning his fourth win of the 2019-20 season.

The Hawks ended their three-game losing streak on Wednesday as they improved to 8-7-1 on the year, staying at 4-2-1 in the Northeast-10. They will travel to Southern Maine for a non-conference tilt today at 4 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Franklin Pierce grabbed a goal in each period as they blanked the Hawks on Tuesday, 3-0.

Senior goaltender Michaela Kane (Haverhill, Mass.) had 14 saves in the loss, with Saint Anselm outshooting the Ravens, 43-17.

They bounced back on Friday with a 4-2 road win over Long Island University.

Saint Anselm got even-strength goals from sophomore Erin Meyers (Saint Paul, Minn.), senior Kaley Campbell (Colchester, Vt.) and senior Jamie Gottwald (Easton, Mass.), with an empty net goal from senior Amanda Conger (Swanton, Vt.) with just under a minute left in the contest.

The Hawks (11-7, 9-4 Northeast Women’s Hockey Association) play Long Island University again today at 4:15 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Coming into the country ranked 22nd in the country, Saint Anselm defeated Assumption 68-51 on Wednesday.

Junior Peyton Steinman (Pittsfield, Mass.) scored 20 points in 25 minutes, with senior Sara Messler (Durham, N.H.) scoring 10 points and adding nine rebounds.

The win puts the Hawks at 9-3 overall and 5-1 in Northeast-10 play.

Men’s Basketball

Saint Anselm scored 21 of the game’s first 25 points in a 97-78 win over Assumption College on Wednesday.

Junior Gustav Shur-Jessen (Virum, Denmark) had a career-high 25 points, also posting 13 rebounds. Sophomore Miles Tention (Palo Alto, Calif.) had 17 points while freshman Tyler Arbuckle (Bristol, Conn.) had 23 points in the win.

Tention fueled the Hawks’ early dominance, scoring 10 of his team’s first 21 points to build a commanding 17-point advantage before the midway point of the opening half. Assumption responded to cut the Hawks advantage to eight, but an Arbuckle trey with 10:35 to go in the first created a double-digit lead that held up throughout regulation.

The Hawks (8-5, 2-4 Northeast-10) have four of their next five games are on the road. Saint Anselm first heads to Pace this for a 3:30 p.m. a rematch with Assumption, who began the year with 11 wins in their first 13 games played.