Saint Anselm gets win, loss and draw on Tuesday

It’s January 16, 2020. Here’s a recap of what’s been going on lately in Saint Anselm College sports.

Women’s Basketball

Senior Shannon Ryan (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) posted her 12th double-double of the season with a game-high 25 points and 15 rebounds in a 69-47 win over American International College on Tuesday.

Junior Peyton Steinman (Pittsfield, Mass.) also produced a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Saint Anselm overwhelmed the hosts to begin the second half, using a 22-6 stretch to build a 20-point advantage. Steinman recorded eight points with seven rebounds just in the third quarter alone as a swarming Hawks defense limited American International to only three made field goals and six total points.

Saint Anselm (10-4, 6-2 Northeast-10) returns to action Saturday, Jan. 18, hosting Adelphi at 1:30 p.m. in Stoutenburgh Gymnasium.

Men’s Basketball

Junior Chris Paul (Highland Mills, N.Y.) also picked up a double-double in the men’s game, but American International College got its revenge here, taking the second part of Tuesday’s doubleheader by a score of 77-68.

Paul had 20 points and 11 rebounds, with senior Danny Evans (Leeds, United Kingdom) had 17 and sophomore Miles Tention (Palo Alto, Calif.) had 15.

Despite outscoring American International in the second half, the early first-half hole was too much to overcome. Paul and Evans combined for 31 of their team’s second-half points, but AIC shot nearly 60% from the floor to keep the Hawks at arm’s length.

Saint Anselm welcomes Adelphi to Stoutenburgh Gymnasium this Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. showdown.

Women’s Ice Hockey

Saint Anselm and Saint Michael’s skated to a scoreless draw at Sullivan Arena on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s draw marked the third shutout of the year for freshman goaltender Caroline Kukas (North Andover, Mass.), with 12 of her 28 saves coming in the third period.

Saint Anselm grossly outshot the Purple Knights (51-28), but could not extend what had been a 43-game winning streak against their Vermont-based foes.

Saint Anselm (12-7-1, 10-4-1 Northeast-10) returns home for the Pink in the Rink Weekend against Colby this Friday, Jan. 17 at 4 p.m.