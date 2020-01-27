Saint Anselm draws against Brown

It’s January 27, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Saint Anselm College sports.

Women’s Hockey

The Hawks couldn’t find a goal in their first contest earlier this week against Brown, but even with scoring the still couldn’t find a win against the Bears.

Saint Anselm tied Brown 3-3 on Saturday, with freshman Marissa Agerter (Eagan, Minn.) helping stave off a loss with her third period equalizer.

The Hawks’ other goals came from senior Kaley Campbell (Colchester, Vt.) and junior Madison Sprague (White Bear Lake, Minn.), with Sprague’s goal coming shorthanded.

Senior goaltender Michaela Kane (Haverhill, Mass.) had 36 saves in the inconclusive effort.

Saint Anselm (13-9-3) next faces Franklin Pierce on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

The Hawks left Syracuse, N.Y. on Saturday with a 75-70 victory over the Dolphins of LeMoyne.

Playing to a 20-20 tie after the opening 10 minutes, Le Moyne pulled away for a 32-29 lead at halftime by scoring the final five points of the second quarter.

The Hawks limited Le Moyne to only 13 points in the third quarter, opening up a 49-45 lead entering the fourth quarter. Down by five shortly into the stanza, the Hawks hit on six of their next eight field goals, including two from beyond the arc, to record a 14-7 scoring run that put the visitors out in front.

Senior Shannon Ryan (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) had 24 points and 10 rebounds, putting her into fifth-place all-time in program history with 1,514 points for her career so far.

Junior Peyton Steinman (Pittsfield, Mass.) had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Senior Sara Messler (Durham, N.H.) had 12 points in the win.

Saint Anselm (12-4, 8-2 Northeast-10) will next host Saint Rose this Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Stoutenburgh Gymnasium – the tip is slated for 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

The Dolphins had better luck on the men’s side, easily defeating Saint Anselm by a score of 108-88.

Senior Danny Evans (Leeds, United Kingdom) had 22 points, with sophomore Miles Tention (Palo Alto, Calif.), junior Chris Paul (Highland Mills, N.Y.) contributing 19 and 16 points respectively. Junior Gustav Suhr-Jessen (Virum, Denmark) had 14 rebounds.

The Hawks (10-8, 6-5 Northeast-10) host Saint Rose this Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Stoutenburgh Gymnasium – the tip is slated for 7:30 p.m.