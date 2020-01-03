Saint Anselm dominant in early January road win

DOBBS FERRY, N.Y. – Saint Anselm entered the new calendar year ranked fourth in NCAA Division II in the SIDA National Media Poll, and they proved it on Thursday with an easy 95-56 victory over Mercy (N.Y.) College.

Senior Shannon Ryan (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) recorded her NCAA Division II-leading 10th double-double of the season, scoring 22 points alongside 13 rebounds and four blocks. Ryan came into the afternoon ranked first in the country with 14.9 rebounds per tilt and second in the nation with 25.7 points per game.

Junior Peyton Steinman (Pittsfield, Mass.) also had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds while junior Grace Guachione (Pittsfield, Mass.) and freshman Macy Spinks (Luton, England) added 15 and 11 points respectively.

Although neither team held more than a four-point lead over the game’s first 11 minutes, Saint Anselm grabbed a 30-7 run during the second quarter and never looked back.

Saint Anselm (8-2) heads to Bentley this Saturday, Jan. 4 for a 1:30 p.m. showdown with the Falcons. The game will be a rematch of last season’s NCAA Division II East Region Quarterfinals showdown that the Hawks won, 59-40.