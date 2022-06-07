Saint Anselm College announces new nursing student facility

MANCHESTER, N.H. – After establishing a new partnership with Catholic Medical Center earlier this year, Saint Anselm College has announced plans to establish a School of Nursing and Health Professions to be housed in a new state-of-the-art nursing facility.

The decision follows the recommendations of the Presidential Nursing Commission and subsequent consultation with the nursing department and faculty leadership.

The facility builds on the college’s existing nursing program, which reported a 98.84% pass rate in 2021 among students that took the NCLEX nursing licensure exam, well above the national average of 86.06%.

“Without a doubt, our nursing program is among the finest in the country and features some of the best outcomes at the college,” said Saint Anselm College President Dr. Joseph A. Favazza, “The direction outlined by the commission will ensure that we maintain our elite position while remaining distinctly Anselmian.”

The new nursing facility is preliminarily estimated to be 40,000- to 50,000-square-feet in size and is estimated to cost between $20 and $25 million. It would include nursing simulation labs, high-fidelity patient simulators, classrooms, office space and other special features.

“We are excited by the prospect of a state-of-the-art building, which will provide a modern learning environment and allow us to expand our lab and simulation capabilities as we move forward,” said Maureen O’Reilly, Ph.D., executive director of the nursing department. “We are very proud of our program and our goal is to maintain the quality education which produces the outstanding nurses that employers have come to expect.”