Saint Anselm College announces new nursing student facility

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Business, Education, School News 0
Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Business, Education, School News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – After establishing a new partnership with Catholic Medical Center earlier this year, Saint Anselm College has announced plans to establish a School of Nursing and Health Professions to be housed in a new state-of-the-art nursing facility.

The decision follows the recommendations of the Presidential Nursing Commission and subsequent consultation with the nursing department and faculty leadership.

The facility builds on the college’s existing nursing program, which reported a 98.84% pass rate in 2021 among students that took the NCLEX nursing licensure exam, well above the national average of 86.06%.

“Without a doubt, our nursing program is among the finest in the country and features some of the best outcomes at the college,” said Saint Anselm College President Dr. Joseph A. Favazza, “The direction outlined by the commission will ensure that we maintain our elite position while remaining distinctly Anselmian.”

The new nursing facility is preliminarily estimated to be 40,000- to 50,000-square-feet in size and is estimated to cost between $20 and $25 million. It would include nursing simulation labs, high-fidelity patient simulators, classrooms, office space and other special features.

“We are excited by the prospect of a state-of-the-art building, which will provide a modern learning environment and allow us to expand our lab and simulation capabilities as we move forward,” said Maureen O’Reilly, Ph.D., executive director of the nursing department. “We are very proud of our program and our goal is to maintain the quality education which produces the outstanding nurses that employers have come to expect.”

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts