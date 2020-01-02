Saint Anselm blowout win gives Dickson milestone

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Saint Anselm Head Coach Keith Dickson recorded his 650th career win on New Year’s Day as his Hawks easily defeated Daemen College, 87-59.

Freshman Tyler Arbuckle (Bristol, Conn.) scored 26 points for the third time this season, tying a season-best six baskets from beyond the arc, including three in the first half’s final five minutes.

Senior Danny Evans (Leeds, United Kingdom) had 18 points and 12 rebounds, with sophomore Miles Tention (Palo Alto, Calif.) also scored 18 points.

Despite the final score, Daemen actually scored eight of the game’s first 10 points, only to see themselves in a 19-point deficit at the half.

The Hawks (7-4, 3-1 Northeast 10) will play three of their next four games on the road, beginning with a trip to Bentley on Saturday, Jan. 4 that will tip at 3:30 p.m. Saint Anselm hosts Assumption on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.