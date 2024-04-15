Saint Anselm and SNHU partner for “Laissez-Faire Fashion Experience”

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Students at Saint Anselm College and Southern New Hampshire University are collaborating on “The Laissez-Faire Fashion Experience,” which will be held at Saint Anselm’s Sullivan Arena on April 20 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Fifty-two students will model 13 brands that are minority and/or young adult-owned from all over the country. Show curator Noah Gutierrez, a business and finance major at Saint Anselm who is past president of the college’s Men of Color, said “Laissez-Faire” is about “building a community.”

“This is something that both colleges have wanted for years before and I’m so happy and grateful for the team that we’ve been able to build the creative community,” Gutierrez said. “It is amazing – this is more than just a fashion show. We’re about to change the culture.”

In addition to promoting to the college communities, the Saint Anselm and SNHU students have been reaching out to the greater Manchester community to generate interest in attending the fashion experience, which is free of charge.

For more information, contact Noah Gutierrez at ngutierrez217@anselm.edu or 929-204-5891.