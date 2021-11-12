Safe Sports Network shares slate of activities for Youth Sports Safety Week Nov. 13-20

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – As part of its ongoing mission to provide student-athletes with a healthy and vibrant future, the Safe Sports Network is pleased to announce Youth Sports Safety Week, November 13 – 20, 2021.

“We’re excited to dedicate this week to raising critical awareness of keeping young athletes healthy as well as informing and educating parents, coaches, and the community at large about safety issues in youth sports,” said Amy Hollingworth, Executive Director of the Safe Sports Network.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, November 16

5- 6 p.m..

In and Off-Season Training for Today’s Youth Athlete

Presented by Scott Prunier and TOP Fitness Strength & Conditioning

Bishop Guertin High School, 194 Lund Road, Nashua, NH

Admission is free but pre-registration required, please email Katelyn@nhmi.net to register

Wednesday, November 17

3- 7 p.m.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Fundraiser

99 South River Road, Bedford, NH

33 percent of all sales in-store or online support Safe Sports!

Use code 9ARHKWT to order online

Wednesday, November 17

5 – 6 p.m. or 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Coach CPR/AED and First Aid Class

Safe Sports Network, 35 Kosciuszko Street, Manchester, NH

Admission is free but pre-registration is required, please email Katelyn@nhmi.net to register

Saturday, November 20

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Baseline Concussion testing

Safe Sports Network, 35 Kosciuszko Street, Manchester, NH

Admission is free but pre-registration is required, please email Katelyn@nhmi.net to register

Ms. Hollingworth added that the organization will also be partnering with ExpressMED to offer sports physicals at their Manchester downtown location all week. Please visit expressmednh.com or call (603) 627-8053 to learn more or schedule an appointment.

Sports Safety Week is sponsored by Apple Therapy Services, NH Orthopaedic Center, Bedford Ambulatory Surgery Center, Thrive Outdoors, Sports Rehab and Physical Therapy and TOP Fitness Strength and Conditioning.

“These wonderful sponsors and others fuel our cause,” said Ms. Hollingworth. “We are so very grateful for their amazing support.”

To learn more about Youth Sports Safety Week, please visit: www.safesportsnertwork.org.

About Safe Sports

Currently, Safe Sports Network provides coverage for 6,000 young athletes, including those at Manchester Central, Manchester Memorial, Manchester High School West, Bedford, Goffstown, Bishop Brady, Bishop Guertin, Campbell and Trinity High Schools. Young athletes from area youth hockey, football, cheerleading, baseball, and soccer leagues also benefit from these free services.

Further, any youth athlete can take advantage of the Safe Sports free sports injury evaluation clinic weekday afternoons. Please call (603) 627-9728 for more information.

Learn more at: www.safesportsnetwork.org