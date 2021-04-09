Safe Sports Network receives NH Charitable Foundation grant in support of student athletes

MANCHESTER, NH – The Safe Sports Network has received a $60,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to help further the organization’s mission of providing access, education, information, and resources to young athletes across Southern New Hampshire.

“This wonderful gift will play a critical role in helping to keep kids safer while reaping the many benefits sports offer,” said Amy Hollingworth, Executive Director of Safe Sports/NHMI. “Thanks to this donation, more young athletes will be able to continue to receive the care they need, when they need it.”

For more than three decades, young athletes have benefitted from the robust emergency preparedness and sports safety programs provided by the Safe Sports Network.

“We are honored to receive this funding for the next three years,” Hollingworth continued. “The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s grant will allow us to support new programs and further strengthen our core services.”

About the Safe Sports Network

Founded in 1989, Safe Sports Network began with free sports physicals for high school student-athletes and today, the Safe Sports Network provides injury care daily at nine high schools and in its drop-in clinic as well as education for coaches, parents, and athletes.

Although participation in high school sports is a very important part of social, physical, and personal development, it is not without risk. In fact, 3.5 million young athletes are treated for sports injuries annually. Without sports medicine professionals on hand, potentially life-threatening conditions, like concussions or heat stroke, may go unrecognized and result in unnecessary death or disability. Safe Sports Network is dedicated to promoting and providing a safe sports environment to young athletes in New Hampshire.

To learn more, please visit: www.safesportsnetwork.org

Safe Sports is part of the NH Musculoskeletal Institute (NHMI), a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the advancement of knowledge in musculoskeletal care and sports medicine and to promoting and providing a safe sports environment for athletes.

About the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation

The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is New Hampshire’s statewide community foundation, founded in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire. The Foundation manages a growing collection of 2,000 funds created by generous individuals, families and businesses, and awards more than $40 million in grants and more than $6 million in scholarships every year. The Foundation works with generous and visionary citizens to maximize the power of their giving, supports great work happening in our communities and leads and collaborates on high-impact initiatives. For more information, please visit www.nhcf.org or call 603-225-6641.