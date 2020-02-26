Ryan leads Hawks to Tuesday victory, followed by Wednesday honors

It’s February 26, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Saint Anselm College athletics.

Women’s Basketball

Senior Shannon Ryan (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) was named as the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Women’s Division II National Player of the Week on Wednesday.

She ranks seventh in NCAA Division II with 22.8 points per game and is third with 14.8 rebounds per game. Her 23 double-doubles this season leads the nation, as do her 10.8 defensive rebounds, 243 field goals and 450 field goals attempted.

Her 29 points led the Hawks to a 68-61 victory over Bentley on Tuesday. Junior Peyton Steinman (Pittsfield, Mass.) posted 20 points.

Saint Anselm improves to 19-6 overall on the season, finishing the regular season with a 15-4 record against league opponents. The Hawks posted their most victories against conference opponents since earning 15 such wins during the 1994-95 campaign.

By virtue of a second-place finish, the Hawks (19-6, 15-4 Northeast-10) have earned a home game in the NORTHEAST-10 Quarterfinals. Saint Anselm will host the University of New Haven this Sunday, Mar. 1 at 2 p.m. in Stoutenburgh Gymnasium.

Men’s Basketball

The men also defeated Bentley, 94-55.

Junior Chris Paul (Highland Mills, N.Y.) finished with 25 points, followed by a double-double from Gusta Shur-Jessen (Virum, Denmark), who added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Ahead by a 53-16 margin at halftime, the Hawks maintained solid offensive pressure and did not lead by less than 33 points throughout regulation. Shooting at a 63.6% clip in the opening 20 minutes (21-for-33), the Hawks offense cooled slightly (53.3%, 16-for-30) but still forced the issue at the glass, picking up 21 of the game’s final 35 rebounds.

The Hawks improve to 18-8 overall on the year, logging a 14-5 record against Northeast-10 Conference opponents to clinch the top seed in the upcoming Northeast-10 postseason. The Hawks have claimed the regular-season title in each of the past three seasons and at least a share of the league’s best divisional or in-league record for the ninth time in program history.

Saint Anselm will host a Northeast-10 Quarterfinals contest this Sunday, Mar. 1 at 4 p.m., immediately upon the conclusion of the 2 p.m. women’s basketball playoff game between the Hawks and the University of New Haven. The men’s team will battle the winner of the First Round game on Friday between Southern New Hampshire and Pace.

Men’s Lacrosse

Junior C.J. Hart (Reading, Mass.) was named to the U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Associations’s Division II Team of the Week on Tuesday.

Earning Northeast-10 Conference Goalkeeper of the Week honors on Monday, Hart made a career-high 16 saves for Saint Anselm in the squad’s 16-7 win over No. 18-ranked New York Tech on Saturday. Across 14 career games in a Saint Anselm uniform, Hart has logged a save percentage of 58.6% and a goals-against average of 8.21. He has posted 65 saves, averaging just north of 4.6 saves per contest.

Saint Anselm heads to Florida on Monday, Mar. 2 for a 4 p.m. contest against Florida Tech.