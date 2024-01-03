Ruth Griffin endorses Ayotte

NASHUA, NH — Today, Kelly Ayotte, candidate for Governor, released the following statement after receiving the endorsement of New Hampshire icon Ruth Griffin of Portsmouth.

“Ruth Griffin is one of New Hampshire’s most accomplished leaders and a true treasure of our state. She embodies the spirit of New Hampshire and is a testament to our state’s dedication to public service,” said Ayotte. “I’m honored to have Ruth’s support and I am forever grateful for her wisdom and mentorship. I look forward to continuing Ruth’s work to make New Hampshire the best place to live in the country.”

Endorsing Ayotte, Griffin said, “Kelly Ayotte has been a lifelong friend and associate. I trust her for New Hampshire without any hesitation. Kelly has the backbone and lots of strength behind her to get the job done.”

A New Hampshire icon, Griffin has served Portsmouth and New Hampshire her whole life, including 10 terms on the Executive Council.