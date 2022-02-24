Russian invasion of Ukraine: 2 local events – a livestream discussion of what’s at stake, and a prayer vigil

Part 1: 5 p.m. Livestream discussion with Dr. William Wohlforth presented by the World Affairs Council

In light of the overnight news of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire will host a rapid response interview with Dr. William Wohlforth, Daniel Webster Professor in the Government Department at Dartmouth College. Dr. Wolhforth teaches on a number of areas in international relations, including on Russian foreign policy, and will provide people with insights into Russian goals, what the U.S. can do, and why people around the world should care about this crisis.

With a recent AP poll indicating that a slim majority of Americans would support the United States playing a minor role in this crisis, and a vast majority indicating they do not want the U.S. to play a major role, it is important for everyone to better understand what is really at stake, to make an informed decision about what role the U.S. government and NATO can or should play.

You can watch this interview on the WACNH homepage, or on its social media platforms. The event will be live-streamed at 5 p.m. via the YouTube link below.

About the Speaker:

William Wohlforth is the Daniel Webster Professor of Government and has been a member of the Government Department’s faculty since 2000. Professor Wohlforth teaches and conducts research on international relations, with an emphasis on international security, strategy, and Russian foreign policy. Before coming to Dartmouth, he taught at Princeton and Georgetown. Professor Wohlforth graduated with a degree in international relations from Beloit College, worked as a legislative aid in the U.S. House of Representatives and conducted graduate work at Yale University, earning an MA in international relations and PhD in Political Science. Beyond Dartmouth, he has held fellowships at the Institute of Strategic Studies at Yale, the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford, and the Hoover Institution. He is a member of the Council of Foreign Relations and has served as a consultant for the National Intelligence Council and the National Bureau of Asian Research.

Part 2: St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church welcomes NH Bishop to Pray for peace in the Ukraine, 6 p.m.

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church of Goffstown welcomes Bishop Robert Hirschfeld as he leads prayers and speaks at a vigil for peace in Ukraine. The vigil will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 24 at St. Mathew’s Episcopal Church on 7 North Mast Street in Goffstown.

The hybrid in-person and online prayer service will include music, Scripture reading and prayer. The vigil was planned in response to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

“Our prayers express faithful solidarity with the people of Ukraine and with our neighbors who are fearful and anxious following the Russian invasion,” said Rev. Jason Wells, the pastor of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, “We invite all to gather and reflect on God’s vision of a world where ‘nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more’” (Micah 4:4).

People attending in person must wear a mask due to high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. People preferring to attend online may do so with this link.

For more information about Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Goffstown, please visit: https://www.stmattsepiscopal.org/