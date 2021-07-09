Rumble Ponies take third straight over Fisher Cats

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats have been shut out twice so far in 2021 and they were just one wild pitch away from being shut out a third time on Thursday night.

New Hampshire dropped its third straight to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 5-1. The only New Hampshire run came in the eighth as the recently returned Demi Orimoloye crossed the plate on a wild pitch from Jared Robinson.

That would be the contest’s final run, with Binghamton seeing a one-RBI double from Mark Vientos, a two-RBI double from Manny Rodriguez, an RBI single from Wagner Lagrange and a solo homer from Jake Magnum earlier in the contest.

New Hampshire scattered seven hits over the contest, with Austin Martin and Tanner Kirwer contributing two each.

Maximo Castillo (6-2) was the losing pitcher for New Hampshire, giving up four runs off six hits and a pair of walks in three innings of work. Josh Walker (4-1) was the winner for Binghamton, allowing just two hits over his six-inning start, striking out five Fisher Cats.

Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 5.30 ERA) takes the hill for New Hampshire at 7:05 p.m. on Friday against Binghamton’s Cole Gordon (0-2, 4.69 ERA).