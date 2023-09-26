Ruais receives new endorsement from former Alderman

Tim Baines

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester Mayoral Candidate Jay Ruais announced that he has been endorsed by former Ward 3 Alderman Tim Baines.

A registered independent, Baines is the son of former Manchester Mayor Bob Baines as well as the owner of several Manchester restaurants. During the Manchester Municipal Primary, Baines endorsed Will Stewart.

Baines released the following statement regarding the endorsement.

“As an independent voter, a downtown business owner, and former Alderman I recognize and appreciate in Jay the leadership qualities, vision and plans necessary to fix our city’s homelessness crisis, improve our public safety and take our city to its full promise. 

I supported Will Stewart in the primary and see in Jay the same collaborative approach to solving our city’s greatest problems in the bipartisan, consensus building way necessary for the city to function at its best. Jay said it best, we don’t have to agree on every issue, but we do have to agree that the status quo in Manchester cannot continue.”

Ruais released the following statement after Baines’ endorsement.

“I am honored to have Tim’s endorsement. Tim recognizes that there  are significant issues that we must solve in our city if we want to see Manchester reach its full potential. This endorsement is indicative of the approach I will take as Mayor. I will bring people together, build consensus and put forward real solutions to the issues we are facing in our city, as we already have with our comprehensive plan to fix the homeless crisis and improve public safety. I am deeply grateful to have Tim’s support and I look forward to continuing our positive, solutions based effort to fix our city’s problems so Manchester can realize its full potential.” 

 

