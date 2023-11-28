Ruais picks Nick Pappas for Chief-of-Staff

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Mayor-Elect Jay Ruais announced Tuesday the hiring of former Ward 6 Alderman and Manchester City Charter Commission Member Nick Pappas to assume the role of Chief of Staff in his Mayor’s Office.

Mayor-Elect Ruais released the following statement:

“I am honored to have my friend, and dedicated public servant, Nick Pappas, join our staff. Having grown up in the Queen City, graduated from the Manchester School District, and served in an elected capacity as an Alderman, and Charter Commission Member, Nick brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and relationships to City Hall. He will be an invaluable asset to our city, our office, and the residents we serve.”