Ruais looks toward governing following Tuesday’s mayoral victory

MANCHESTER, N.H. – After 258 days, Jay Ruais’ mayoral campaign is over. Now his mayoral administration is about to begin.

On Tuesday, Ruais defeated opponent Kevin Cavanaugh to become the next mayor of Manchester, winning seven of the city’s 12 wards, with a tentative 488-vote margin of victory.

Ruais showed gratitude to a number of people during his victory speech, beginning with Cavanaugh, who he called a devoted public servant and an amazing human being.

He then thanked all of his fellow Republican candidates running across the city as well as all of those who volunteered for his campaign along the way, perhaps most notably his parents and his wife.

He also thanked all those in the city who saw him as a vehicle for to address the city’s problems.

“This victory belongs to you, it belongs to all of us, it belongs to everyone who knocked on doors, who made a phone call, who put up a yard sign. I thank you from the bottom of my heart, I would not be here without you,” he said. “And this victory belongs to the people of Manchester who said they are no longer willing to accept the status quo.”

With the campaign now over, in which Ruais said over 40,000 doors had been knocked upon throughout the city, the task of governing is set to begin. He asked for the support of everyone in attendance at his victory party at the Derryfield Country Club, addressing issues such as homelessness, bail reform, education, economy and building new housing among others.

He also said that he hopes to work with others, even those he disagrees with, to address the city’s problems in a proactive and metrics-based manner.

“Imagine the possibilities of what could happen if we all work together in this city, if we put aside whatever our differences are and look toward the common purpose of focusing on the mssion, focusing on results and getting things done,” he said. “That is what we campaigned on and that is how we are going to govern.”

Ruais’ term, as well as those of the newly elected and re-elected Aldermen and Board of School Committee Members, will begin in January.