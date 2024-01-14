Ruais joins DPW workers to get firsthand look at trash pickup procedure

Mayor Ruais rides along with DPW workers. Courtesy photo

MANCHESTER, NH – On Friday, Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais joined the employees at the Manchester Department of Public Works (DPW) for a firsthand look at their duties. He released the following statement.

Thank you to the Manchester DPW Refuse Truck Drivers Crew for allowing me to ride along with them today.  I was happy to hitch a ride on the truck with Ben Brule and Shane Rice as they made their rounds in the downtown.  They work very hard for the City of Manchester and all of them deserve a thank you for the work they do. In order for our city to be welcoming, it is imperative we have clean, safe and attractive streets for businesses, residents, and visitors alike so we all may enjoy everything our city has to offer. This builds off my commitment which began during last week’s snowstorm when I joined Diego Andrada on his DPW snowplow clearing the street’s during our first winter storm.

Mayor Jay Ruais (right) joins DPW employees on Friday. Courtesy photo

 

