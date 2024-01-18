Ruais joins city’s anti-graffiti team

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais joined the Manchester Department of Public Works Graffiti Removal Team on Thursday morning.

“Removing graffiti, and other city beautification efforts, contributes to civic pride, while making our city more appealing to visitors, businesses and residents alike,” he said. “We should take a great deal of pride in our Queen City, and we cannot, and should not tolerate anything less than a pristine environment.”

This marked the latest instance of the new mayor joining city workers on the job to get a better understanding of their responsibilities, following visits with trash removal workers and snow removal crews.