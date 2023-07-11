Ruais files for mayor, says Manchester is filled with promise and potential

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday morning, Jay Ruais became the first candidate to officially file for this fall’s upcoming Manchester Mayoral Election.

In a video released after the filing, Ruais said he was excited to campaign in a city that his great-great grandparents migrated to in 1896 and where he once worked for former Manchester Mayor Frank Guinta in 2006. He also said that in the nearly 6,000 doors that his campaign has knocked on so far, he’s found that people are concerned about issues like homelessness, public safety, taxes and schools but they want to work on those concerns.

“(Residents) love our city, they don’t want to leave, they love living here, they love working here and that’s a fantastic message and that gives me hope for our future,” he said. “What they’re looking for is a common-sense leader to bring people together, propose solutions, build consensus and I believe that’s what we can do here in this this city, and that’s the vision and message I have for this campaign: that this is a city filled with a great deal of promise and potential.”

More information on his campaign is available at Ruaisformayor.com