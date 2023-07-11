Ruais files for mayor, says Manchester is filled with promise and potential

Monday, July 10, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Elections, Featured News, Politics 0
Monday, July 10, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Elections, Featured News, Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Screenshot of Jay Ruais’ video message to supporters on July 10, 2023. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday morning, Jay Ruais became the first candidate to officially file for this fall’s upcoming Manchester Mayoral Election.

In a video released after the filing, Ruais said he was excited to campaign in a city that his great-great grandparents migrated to in 1896 and where he once worked for former Manchester Mayor Frank Guinta in 2006. He also said that in the nearly 6,000 doors that his campaign has knocked on so far, he’s found that people are concerned about issues like homelessness, public safety, taxes and schools but they want to work on those concerns.

“(Residents) love our city, they don’t want to leave, they love living here, they love working here and that’s a fantastic message and that gives me hope for our future,” he said. “What they’re looking for is a common-sense leader to bring people together, propose solutions, build consensus and I believe that’s what we can do here in this this city, and that’s the vision and message I have for this campaign: that this is a city filled with a  great deal of promise and potential.”

More information on his campaign is available at Ruaisformayor.com

 

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts