Ruais endorsed by Hillsborough County Attorney

Manchester, NH- Today, Hillsborough County Attorney John J. Coughlin endorsed Jay Ruais for Mayor. County Attorney Coughlin issued the following statement:

“I am proud to endorse Jay Ruais for Mayor of Manchester. As a former Judge, Marine Corps and Army veteran and the Elected Hillsborough County Attorney, I have full faith and confidence that Jay will successfully prioritize the safety and well-being of Manchester families. He will redouble efforts to provide our police and first responders with the necessary resources to make our streets safer, while focusing on solving the challenges facing our community like homelessness and the underlying drivers of this crisis, mental health and addiction. He knows that a safe city allows for a prosperous city, and as Mayor will work with anyone and everyone to deliver common sense, long-term solutions to bring about a new day for Manchester.”

Jay Ruais added:

“I am truly honored to receive the endorsement of County Attorney Coughlin, his service to Hillsborough County, the State of New Hampshire and the United States is a testament to all of us who believe deeply in public services. This endorsement is a recognition of my steadfast pledge that as Mayor I will ensure our first responders have the resources necessary to provide for our city’s safety. A safe city is a prosperous city, and the positive feedback loop this would create would reverberate through every part of Manchester.

Manchester is a city with a great deal of promise and potential, but as we knock on doors, we continue to hear that public safety is a major concern. In order for our city to reach its potential, this must change. And I am committed to delivering on this pledge by supporting, and prioritizing our heroic first responders in our city’s budget, addressing the homeless crisis and the underlying drivers of it while working collaboratively with all parties to deliver on common sense proposals to make our streets safer.”