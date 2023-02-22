Ruais announces mayoral bid

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics 0

Jay Ruais. Courtesy photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, Jay Ruais announced the launch of his bid to become the next Mayor of Manchester this fall.

Ruais says he committed his life to public service after being arrested for his second DUI 13 years ago, eventually becoming an infantry officer in the Army National Guard and serving in a variety of non-profit roles working on issues such as alcohol addiction, mental health and homelessness.

Now, when I walk down Elm Street, or go to our parks, I see people struggling and am reminded that it could have been me. Manchester is a city filled with promise. I am proud of our city, and I love our community, but we are failing to reach our potential,” he said. “This year we have an opportunity to chart our own new course. We need to elect a fiscally responsible leader with a fresh vision that will tackle our challenges with homelessness, public safety, and economic development head-on. We need someone who can collaborate, and solve problems, not perpetuate partisan politics. With my personal and professional background, I believe I am that candidate.”

In addition to the launch to his campaign, Ruais announced that that he will be meeting with Manchester Police Department Chief Allen Aldenberg and other members of the police department on Thursday. On Friday, Ruais will meet with Queen City restaurant owners and over the weekend he will knock on doors with State Representatives Will Infantine (R-Manchester), Ross Berry (R-Manchester) and former Mayor and Congressman Frank Guinta (R-NH-01).

 

