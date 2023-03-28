Ruais announces $100,000 raised in Mayoral bid so far

Manchester, NH- On Tuesday, Jay Ruais announced his mayoral campaign has collected over $100,000 in contributions. Jay Ruais issued the following statement:

“I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support this campaign has received since we kicked off our movement to Deliver a New Day for Manchester. In just one month of campaigning, we have raised $100,000 from supporters who are ready to solve our homeless crisis, address our challenges with public safety, grow our economy, and restore fiscal discipline to City Hall. I am deeply grateful to all those who have signed on to help our city achieve its full potential, and I look forward to continuing to build our momentum in the coming months.”