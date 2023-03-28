Ruais announces $100,000 raised in Mayoral bid so far

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Press Release City Hall, Civics 0
Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Press Release City Hall, Civics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Jay Ruais cropped

Manchester, NH-  On Tuesday, Jay Ruais announced his mayoral campaign  has collected over $100,000 in contributions. Jay Ruais issued the following statement:

 

“I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support this campaign has received since we kicked off our movement to Deliver a New Day for Manchester. In just one month of campaigning, we have raised $100,000 from supporters who are ready to solve our homeless crisis, address our challenges with public safety, grow our economy, and restore fiscal discipline to City Hall. I am deeply grateful to all those who have signed on to help our city achieve its full potential, and I look forward to continuing to build our momentum in the coming months.”

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts