Route 3 construction in Bedford taking place this weekend

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces that new construction work on the FE Everett Turnpike will be taking place Sunday night, August 13, 2023 and Monday night August 14, 2023 in the southbound lanes at the I-293 Interchange. This work is weather dependent and is expected to take two nights to complete.

Construction crews will be paving and striping between the hours of 7:00 pm and 6:00 am and will require the use of lane closures. Message boards, uniformed officers, traffic control devices, and smart work zone devices will be used to direct the traveling public. Motorists are encouraged to sign up for free, real-time traffic related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511.org/

This work will also require closing the NH Route 101 westbound exit to the FE Everett Turnpike southbound, from 7 pm to 6 am on Sunday, August 13, 2023 and Monday August 14, 2023. Motorists will utilize a detour to reach the FE Turnpike southbound.

This work is part of the overall FE Everett Turnpike (FEET) 13761 Widening Project. This 13761D project includes the 1.7-mile northern segment work in Bedford beginning north of Exit 13 and proceeding north, and through the I-293 interchange. AJ Coleman & Son of Conway, NH is the general contractor for the $20.5 million project, which is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2024.

NHDOT Contacts:

Mason Chepulis, Construction Bureau, (603) 305-9040

Richard Arcand, Public Information Officer, (603) 271-6495