Roukey selected as next principal at Manchester Central High School

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Sunday, Manchester School District announced that longtime district administrator Debora Roukey has been selected as the next principal of Central High School.

Roukey, a native of Goffstown, is the first female principal in Central’s 175-year history. She is a familiar face in Manchester, having served in the district for 13 years as an assistant principal, with the last seven being at Central.

“I’m humbled and honored to have been chosen to lead this great school,” Roukey said. “The Little Green Community is very important to me. I’m excited to continue our hard work and commitment to creating the best educational experiences for all students at Central.”

“We are very excited to welcome Ms. Roukey to this new role,” said Superintendent John Goldhardt. “She’s served Central with distinction these last seven years and will provide continuity and a fresh perspective as she ascends to the top job. We hope you will join us in giving her a warm welcome.”

Roukey replaces John Vaccarezza, who recently resigned after seven years leading Central to become the principal at Timberlane High School, in the town where he resides.