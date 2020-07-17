Roommate quarrel ends in violence: One pulls knife, the other one shoots

MANCHESTER, NH – A disagreement between roommates on Pine Street turned violent Thursday, according to police.

On July 16, 2020, Manchester Police responded to 729 Pine St. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they were quickly able to identify all of the people involved and determined this was an isolated incident.

Around 4:20 p.m., two roommates got into an altercation. Peter Darrigo, 39, allegedly threatened his roommate with a knife. Fearing for his safety, according to police, the roommate, whose name was not released by police, got his gun and shot Darrigo in the leg. Afterward, he called 911.

Darrigo was charged with criminal threatening. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.