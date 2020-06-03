Ron Shaw announces candidacy for NH State Representative

MANCHESTER, NH – Ron Shaw on Wednesday announced his candidacy for State Representative in Hillsborough County District 10 (Manchester Ward 3).

Shaw grew up in southern New Hampshire and attended Timberlane Regional High School. After high school, he took a year off to work and earn money to continue his education. He earned his undergraduate degree in business administration from Hesser College and then continued on to earn a master’s degree in public administration from Norwich University. His education and interests led him to the digital media industry, which allowed him the opportunity to live and work in both San Jose, CA, and Chicago, IL. Shaw returned to Manchester in 2018 to be closer to his family.

Shaw says his campaign focuses on issues surrounding the quality of living for New Hampshire residents and ensuring the state is prepared to meet the challenges of the years to come.

“As we begin a new decade we find ourselves still trying to meet the challenges of the last. We need to send leaders to Concord who are going to work on meaningful legislation that not only brings us into the present time but also works to position us to meet the challenges of the decades to come,” Shaw says.

“We all have a responsibility to make our state the best home for our friends, families and neighbors to live in. To do that we must look at the situations that are impacting our quality of life the most and begin making meaningful changes to improve them.”

To learn more about Shaw and his campaign for State Representative, please visit his website at https://ronshawfornh.com/.

Throwing your hat into the ring? Candidate announcements are free to post. You can DIY using this link.