Roger R. Tousignant, 71: Longtime Manchester police department employee, community volunteer, skilled 10-pin bowler

MANCHESTER, NH – Roger R. Tousignant, 71, of Manchester, died October 16, 2020, at Elliot Hospital after a long period of declining health.

He was born in Manchester on August 20, 1949, to Hildedge and Claire (Desfosses) Tousignant) Mailhot. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester.

Roger was a graduate of Ste. Marie High School Class of ’68. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps.

Roger began a career at the Manchester Police Department at the age of 16 with the Neighborhood Youth Corps. He later worked in the Traffic Division and then moved on to the Records Division where he later became the Records Division Supervisor. During that period he was instrumental in bringing the MPD into the computer age. He sought out the system and software that best met the needs of the MPD. He also prosecuted cases in the Manchester District Court. At the time of his retirement, he was the Budgets Administrator. Roger took every opportunity to better himself for his job by taking classes in Standardized Crime Reporting, Police Prosecutor as well as several courses at The New England Institute of Law Enforcement Management at Babson College.

After retirement, he volunteered for the St. Joseph Community Services Meals on Wheels program and the VASH program through the Manchester VA hospital.

Roger was an avid 10-pin bowler and would travel to national tournaments across the United States. His love and knowledge for the sport continued when he joined the Wii Bowling League at the William B. Cashin Senior Center. In spite of his disabilities, he bowled 200+ perfect games; an accomplishment that he was very proud of.

He was a life member of the Catholic War Veterans Post 1624 and the NH Association of Chiefs of Police. He was also a member of the Blinded Veterans Association.

He was predeceased by his parents; three siblings, Judith Courchesne, Arthur Tousignant and Raymond Tousignant and his step-father, Arthur Mailhot.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Doris E. (Richer) Tousignant of Manchester; a daughter, Lisa Hanel of Manchester; their son-in-law, Eric Hanel, of Manchester; two grandchildren, Cpl. Zachary A. Hanel, USMC of Cherry Point, NC and Alyssa Hanel, attending Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, ME; a sister, Juliette Bonenfant and her husband, George, of Manchester and many cousins, nieces and nephews and close friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Elliot Hospital’s Fitch Unit, as well as the Elliot Center for Palliative Care for the warm and tender care they showed Roger during his final days. Many thanks also to the VA’s Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST), Future Insight and Home Instead for the special services they provided Roger.

SERVICES: A walk-through visitation with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family is Sunday (Oct. 25) from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A cemetery committal service with masks is Monday (Oct. 26) at 3 p.m. at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.

Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.michaeljfox.org/donate, or Retinitis Pigmentosa at www.retinafoundation.org/donate