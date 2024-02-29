Roger Kalia riffs on the Lotus Eaters from Penelope

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Quite the headline for announcing Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Penelope.



But it does speak to the unusual nature of this performance by Symphony New Hampshire on Saturday March 2, 2024 at The Rex Theatre in Manchester.

Maestro Roger Kalia says “even if you’re not into classical music you’ll connect with the Rock, Pop and Electronic Elements of the piece.”

Penelope, the #1 Classical Album of 2010, includes a computer laptop operator among the musicians. Definitely not your traditional perception of Classical music.

Penelope received accolades from the likes of Death and Taxes magazine as well as from the New York Times, Huffington Post, and Gramophone Magazine (2022).

The Lotus Eaters

Among the 11 songs in the 14 movements in the song cycle is The Lotus Eaters. Even National Public Radio called out The Lotus Eaters as one of the greatest songs by 21st Century women.

Got to make you curious, right?

Penelope is told from a woman’s point of view.

