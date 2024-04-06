Roden doubles; three-run second inning not enough for Fisher Cats in 9-3 loss

BINGHAMTON, NY – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium, 9-3.

Third baseman Michael Turconi drove in two runs and right fielder Alan Roden scored one on his first double of the season in a three-run second inning. Left fielder Gabriel Martinez led New Hampshire’s offensive output with two hits.

Fisher Cats starter Devereaux Harrison (L, 0-1) struck out two batters in his Double-A debut, giving up five runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings of work. Binghamton reliever Junior Santos (W, 1-0) limited New Hampshire to no runs or hits in his three innings.

Fisher Cats relievers Alejandro Melean and Trevor Clifton held Binghamton scoreless in six innings of relief, combining for two strikeouts and one walk.

After Binghamton plated three runs in the bottom of the first, New Hampshire responded with three runs of their own in the top of the second inning. Rainer Nunez and Devonte Brown each walked to begin the second inning before a base hit from catcher Phil Clarke to load the bases.

Turconi’s two-run single helped trim the Fisher Cats deficit to 3-2. Roden drove in Clarke to tie Saturday’s game at 3-3. Binghamton proceeded to plate six unanswered runs to pull ahead of New Hampshire and even the weekend series at three games apiece.

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies conclude their opening weekend with a rubber match set for Sunday, April 7 at Mirabito Stadium. Toronto’s No. 9 prospect (MLB Pipeline) LHP Adam Macko (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his Double-A debut against Binghamton RHP Luis Moreno (0-0, 0.00 ERA) with a 1:05 PM first pitch.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games in 2024 at Delta Dental Stadium, beginning Tuesday, April 9, with a six-game series against the New York Yankees, Double-A affiliate of the Somerset Patriots. Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.