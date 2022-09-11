Rocking the block party: Rimmon Heights neighbors pull out all the stops

MANCHESTER, NH – What could be more rewarding than organizing a block party with food, fun and games for the entire community?

The Rimmon Heights Community group pulled out all the stops for a day of community celebration that included all the sights, sounds and energy of a traditional block party. They were one of the recipients of a $10,000 Community Activation Grant using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, an ongoing program that allows residents to plan activities to benefit the community.

Neighbors moved from booth to booth where they could get balloon animals or have a caricature drawn of their family. There was face painting, games of chance, corn hole and a dunk tank, plus a robot from FIRST Robotics, a dance troupe and the Bookmobile. Manchester Community Police made an appearance with Eddy the comfort pony and Patch the therapy dog, and a fire truck was stationed at the end of the block for kids to see up close.

“It’s awesome – just hot,” said Emily Mack, although her daughter, Evelyn Levasseur, didn’t seem to mind the heat as she sat patiently for some face-painting, which was a popular stop for many kids. Mack said she lives on the East Side but saw something online about the block party and wanted to check it out.

That was the idea, said Rimmon Heights Neighbor Group president Michael Wolf, bringing the community together. After months of planning, the outcome was over and above what they could have imagined, thanks to many dedicated volunteers.

“Yesterday’s event was successful beyond even our most optimistic expectations. We got people to come out into their community and meet their neighbors, gave everyone the opportunity to talk to folks who provide vital services, and most importantly, people had fun,” Wolf said.

“Beyond the most minor hiccups – that dunking booth water didn’t exactly look potable and, my God, that heat – everything was perfect. A sense of community for our neighbors and a boost to our local businesses is exactly what we were looking to deliver, and I’m very proud to say that Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group pulled it off. Now we’ll see if we have it in us to try again next year,” Wolf said.

Andre Rosa, who manned the dunk tank and wrangled the targets – who ranged from city aldermen and politicians to school principals – noted that it wouldn’t have been a success without so many hands on deck.

“I love it when a plan comes together,” Rosa said. “Everyone keeps telling me what a great time they had at the party. It was perfect!”

Below: Some video highlights from the block party.