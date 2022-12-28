Rock slide behind Merrimack Outlets damages gas main, mall complex evacuated

MERRIMACK, NH – A large rock slide behind the Merrimack Premium Outlets Wednesday morning damaged a gas main, shutting down operations at the popular shopping destination.

According to Merrimack Fire Department fire inspector Lt. Chris Wyman, at approximately 7:10 a.m. on Dec. 28 Merrimack fire department was called to the mall, 80 Premium Outlets Blvd., for a reported gas leak.

Wyman said initial responders discovered a large rock slide had fallen in the back of the mall complex and damaged one of the gas mains on the back of the building. Crews immediately evacuated the mall complex and worked to control the gas leak. Wyman said the rock face remained unstable and uncontained, which was posing a challenge. Crews were working to limit any property damage and personal injury, Wyman said.

Eversource and all other utility companies involved were on the scene to restrict utilities and all police and fire personnel were asked to stay clear of the buildings.

Wyman said all stores within the mall were being ventilated and he expected the mal to remain closed for at least several hours. A notice posted on the outlets’ website noted that the mall was closed today and would reopen on Dec. 29, 2022.

“This is going to be a long-term incident for the fire department,” Wyman said.

Emergency coverage for the town of Merrimack was being provided by mutual aid from surrounding towns while all available personnel from Merrimack remained at the scene.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.