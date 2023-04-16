Robertson’s home run not enough for ‘Cats

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats lost their third game in a row on Saturday, falling 6-1 to the Portland Dogs.

Only Will Robertson’s home run to right in the sixth prevented a shutout as Fisher Cats batters combined for just six hits on the day, with Robertson also contributing a double.

Jimmy Robbins (1-1) went 4 2/3 innings in his start for the ‘Cats, he picked up the loss, giving up three runs off five hits, walking three and striking out five.

The series between these two teams concludes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. as New Hampshire sends out Adam Kloffenstein (0-1, 9.00 ERA) against Wyatt Olds (0-0, 10.80 ERA).