Robertson’s home run not enough for ‘Cats

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Saturday, April 15, 2023 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Will Robertson. Photo/Kristin Basnett

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats lost their third game in a row on Saturday, falling 6-1 to the Portland Dogs.

Only Will Robertson’s home run to right in the sixth prevented a shutout as Fisher Cats batters combined for just six hits on the day, with Robertson also contributing a double.

Jimmy Robbins (1-1) went 4 2/3 innings in his start for the ‘Cats, he picked up the loss, giving up three runs off five hits, walking three and striking out five.

The series between these two teams concludes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. as New Hampshire sends out Adam Kloffenstein (0-1, 9.00 ERA) against Wyatt Olds (0-0, 10.80 ERA).

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts