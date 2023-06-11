Robertson grand slam gives F-Cats series win

HARRISBURG, Penn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, won their second straight series against the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon, winning 6-4 at FNB Field.

Trailing 3-1 in the seventh, New Hampshire scored five in the inning to take the lead for good. A Leo Jimenez RBI single up the middle made it a one-run game before Will Robertson lined a go-ahead grand slam to right-field with two outs off Harrisburg right-hander Jack Sinclair (0-2). It’s Robertson’s first 4-RBI game at the Double-A level and his first grand slam as a professional.

Jimenez had two RBIs on the day, including a fielder’s choice in the third that brought home Phil Clarke. It was Jimenez’s second two-RBI game of the series.

On the mound, right-hander Adam Kloffenstein got the start for New Hampshire. The 22-year old threw five innings, allowing three runs (all unearned) on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts in a no-decision. Kloffenstein has now pitched five or more innings in eight consecutive starts.

Left-hander Mason Fluharty (1-1) picked up his first Double-A victory after throwing a scoreless sixth. Right-hander Connor Cooke struck out two in 1.2 innings of work and right-hander TJ Brock collected his third straight save by recording the final four outs of the game.

New Hampshire (30-26) finishes the season series winning eight of 12 against Harrisburg (28-28) in 2023. The Fisher Cats are now 16-11 on the road this season.