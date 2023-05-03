Robert Singer honored as 2023 Davison Award for Philanthropy recipient

MANCHESTER, NH – The Board of the Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation is pleased to announce Robert Singer of Manchester as the recipient of the 2023 Davison Award for Philanthropy. The Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides financial support for the various healthcare needs of southern New Hampshire and Elliot Health System.

Established in 2001, the Davison Award honors the spirit of giving and support to the Elliot Health System by Manchester philanthropists Lucille and Robert Davison. The award is presented annually to recognize extraordinary and generous philanthropist(s).

The Davison Award for Philanthropy recognizes:

Generosity to Elliot Health System;

Tireless efforts in encouraging other individuals and corporations to support The Elliot;

Helping to grow our Elliot circle of friends;

Ambassadorship efforts on behalf of The Elliot;

Building partnerships and coalitions which benefit The Elliot;

Bringing parties together for the greater good;

Striving to make not only The Elliot, but our Manchester region, better for all.

Robert Singer embodies the spirit of this award. He follows in the footsteps of his parents Irving and Bernice Singer, who believed in charity and building community, and devoted much of their lives to the Greater Manchester area and improving the lives of others. In 2017, after his son Jordan died of epithelioid sarcoma at age 28, Robert and his family started Jordan’s Dream Fund to help young people shoulder the expenses related to life-saving cancer trials.

The city of Manchester, where he has lived for 71 years, holds a special place in his heart. He and his family saw the importance of a comprehensive, state-of-the-art cancer care facility here in Manchester. Robert honored Jordan with his leadership gift to the Hope is Here Campaign in 2020, expanding comprehensive cancer care for southern New Hampshire at the Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot. Robert will honor his parents’ community service with a gift to The Elliot Emergency Department expansion.

Robert hopes through his own contributions to inspire others to give as well. “This takes a team effort,” he said. “If we all contribute just a little more – both in time and money – we can defeat many of society’s ills and diseases and help countless people and families. But it takes concerted action. I hope others will join me in this fight.”

Robert joins an illustrious group of Davison awardees including Ellie Cochran & Charlie Goodwin, the Kfoury family, Ken & Grace Solinsky, The Elliot Hospital Associates and Selma Naccach-Hoff.

“We are honored Robert is giving back to the health and well-being of the Manchester community here at The Elliot. It is deeply meaningful to all the providers and staff of The Elliot that Robert is both supporting expansion of critical services and trusting us to honor his family in these moments of giving,“ said Kelli Rafferty, Executive Director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement for Elliot Health System and SolutionHealth.

“When discussing for this year’s award nominee, what stands out for all of us at The Elliot and the Mary & the John Elliot Charitable Foundation, is Robert and his family have long strived to make the greater Manchester region a better place to live. This giving spirit is changing lives for the patients we care for each day,” said Dr. Greg Baxter, President and CEO of Elliot Health System. “On behalf of the Elliot Health System Board and staff, I am pleased to offer my gratitude and thanks to Robert on his receiving this deeply meaningful award.”

About Elliot Health System, a member of SolutionHealth

