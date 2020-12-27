Robert ‘Bob’ Lemay, 83: Married 62 years to the love of his life; beloved dad, granddad; world traveler, ‘lunch lady’

MANCHESTER, NH – Robert “Bob” G. Lemay, Sr., 83, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at home on December 23, 2020, holding his wife’s hand.

He was born in Manchester on August 29, 1937, to Cecile (Barnaby) Waterhouse and Roch Lemay.

Bob graduated from St. Anthony’s High School in 1955. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Wasp CVS-18 aircraft carrier, visiting several ports around the world. He returned to marry the love of his life and begin a lifelong career in foodservice. Bob was beloved by all at Roy’s Restaurant, Martin Caterers, Hennessey House Restaurant, Hesser College, Talbot Caterers, Rivier College and recently was a proud “lunch lady” for the Manchester School District.

The consummate provider, his proudest accomplishment was always his family and his home. He welcomed everyone warmly at “Club 549” and opened his home, refrigerator and pool to host countless parties for family and friends. He was an excellent storyteller, extremely funny and loved to travel. He was fascinated with the world and learning new things about people. He would give abundantly but loved simpler things: a cowboy movie, a hot cup of coffee and any type of bread or baked good. He was a “lunch lady” at Highland Goffs Falls for the Manchester School District.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lucille (Coulon) Lemay of Manchester, six children; Robert Lemay Jr. and his wife, Anita, of Manchester, Diane Cragin and her wife, Karen, of Hudson; Donna Findlay of Meredith, Denise Rinker of Manchester, Debbie Cousineau and her fiance, Gary Brooks, of Loraine, IL., Danielle Paquette and her husband, Jeffrey of Manchester; 12 grandchildren: Kelly, Amy, Emily, Jason, Alicia, Jim, Mallory, John, Kimmy, Zoe, Xavier and Abbey; four great-grandsons: Zackary, Max, Julian and Jordan. He also leaves two brothers, Eugene Lemay and his wife, Pauline of Manchester and Seminole, FL, and Richard LeMay and his wife, Joyce of Kennett Square, PA, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a grandson, Dominique Tanguay and son-in-law, James Findlay Jr.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua, 172 Belmont Street, Manchester on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. with interment at Mount Calvary Mausoleum immediately to follow. Masks are mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s name may be made to Liberty House, 221 Orange Street, Manchester, NH 03104.