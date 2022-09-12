Robbins headlines dominant pitching staff in Sunday win

Reading, Pa. – New Hampshire ended their season series against Reading on a high note, and starter Jimmy Robbins (W, 1-2) led the way with 5.0 shutout innings and nine strikeouts. The Fisher Cats (23-40, 54-78) won, 5-0, over the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies, 30-33, 59-73) on Sunday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Robbins hit the first batter of the first inning on an apparent check swing. He then retired the next 10 batters he faced before an infield single in the fourth. Robbins worked out of jams with runners on the corners in the fourth and fifth innings, too.

Sunday marked Robbins’ first professional win, and he tied his career-high 5.0 innings of work. His nine strikeouts were his most at Double-A and the second-highest total of his career. Robbins has 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three levels this season.

Phillies No. 2 prospect Mick Abel tossed 5.0 innings for Reading with one earned run and four strikeouts. 19-year-old Robert Robertis tagged him for a solo homer in the fifth inning to give New Hampshire the 1-0 lead.

Robertis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in his Double-A debut. He had a RBI double in the seventh inning, too.

19-year-old infielder Angel Del Rosario added to the party with a two-run homer, his first at Double-A. In the ninth inning, catcher Karl Ellison worked an eight-pitch at bat and ended it with a monster solo homer to left field. Ellison was acquired in a trade from the Phillies organization on August 31.

Robertis, Del Rosario and Ellison combined for six of New Hampshire’s seven hits.

The Fisher Cats bullpen was nails in the final several innings to lock down the win. Brady Lail retired all six batters he faced, striking out the last five in row. Yol Concepcion and Gabriel Ponce each tossed a scoreless inning, too. The pitching staff combined for 18 strikeouts, one away from tying the franchise record (19, August 4 versus Richmond).