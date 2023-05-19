Robberse still looking for first win

MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire Fisher Cats pitcher Sem Robberse will have to continue looking for his first victory of the season, falling to 0-3 after earning the loss in New Hampshire’s 8-2 defeat to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday.

While Robberse put in a strong performance, allowing just four hits and two walks over a five-inning start, it only took one hit to hand him the defeat. That hit came off the bat of Matt Rudick, as he took a 1-2 pitch right down the middle of the strike zone over the right center field fence in the second inning.

Neither team managed to change the contest’s calculus until the eighth inning when Binghamton put up three more runs and then a Agustin Ruiz home run in the ninth let the Ponies make it 8-0.

New Hampshire put up two consolation runs in their final set of outs to avoid the shutout.

The Fisher Cats managed just six hits all night, with Sebastian Espino collecting a pair, including a two-out RBI single in the ninth.

New Hampshire (18-16) is back at it again on Friday at 6:35 p.m. They’ll send out righthander Chad Dallas, making his first start since promotion from High-A Vancouver on Tuesday.