Robberse hurls gem as Fisher Cats prepare for MLB All-Star

MANCHESTER, N.H. – While the big news of the weekend is Sunday’s impending rehab start by 2022 Major League All-Star Alek Manoah, Sem Robberse sought to grab headlines of his own on Saturday night.

Robberse spearheaded a combined two-hit shutout in New Hampshire’s 3-0 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs.

It was the first Double-A win of the year for the Dutch-born right-hander, going 5 2/3 innings in the start. Outside of an error, the ‘Cats third of the night, Andrew Bash and Connor Cooke would not allow another baserunner the rest of the way. Bash earned his fourth hold of the year and Cooke got his second save.

Offensively, the Fisher Cats collected 11 hits, with Damiano Palmegiani and Orelvis Martinez each getting three, including one double apiece. They both drove in a run in the third, with Rainer Nunes scoring on a sacrifice fly in the sixth for the Fisher Cats other run.

The win brings New Hampshire up to 36-36 on the year.