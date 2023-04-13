Robberse and Berroa push Fisher Cats to victory

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A Steward Berroa home run proved to be the difference on Wednesday night as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats evened up their home-opening series against the Portland Sea Dogs with a 3-2 victory.

Berroa’s blast was his second of the year and New Hampshire’s second of the night, following Zach Britton’s solo shot in the first that equalized an early Portland run.

Both teams struggled on offense, with Berroa’s home run negating a Phillip Sykes RBI single in the seventh for Portland.

Sem Robberse pitched a gem in the start for New Hampshire but left with a no decision, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out eight Sea Dogs in his five-inning start. Instead, the win went to Adrian Hernandez (1-0), with Jimmy Burnette getting his second save of the year with a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth.

The series continues on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Portland’s Brian Van Belle will make his first start of the year against a Fisher Cats pitcher yet to be named.