Robber threatens clerk with knife at Joseph Brother’s

MANCHESTER, NH — On Jan. 7, 2020, at approximately 7:48 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from Joseph Brother’s convenience store for an armed robbery.

The robber had demanded money, and when the clerk refused and tried to call 911 via cell phone, the robber grabbed the phone out of the clerk’s hand and fled the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-7, wearing a black hood covering his face. A K-9 track was attempted without success.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.