Robber with gun gets away with cash from crowded convenience store

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for help identifying a man who robbed a Willow Street convenience store on Wednesday morning.

On December 29, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Fast Track convenience store at 136 Willow St.

A man entered the store, which was very crowded at the time, displayed a large black revolver, and demanded money. The clerk gave him cash and he left on foot heading toward Claremont Avenue.

The robber is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-5-inches tall, 150-160 pounds, with a beard and wearing a blue/green jacket, with a red and white mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest and/or conviction.